FRYMAN, Karen Jane



Karen Fryman died peacefully in her sleep on December 1, 2021, in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Karen, 77, was born on February 28, 1944, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Felix and Milta Mae (Lewis) Fryman of Oxford, Ohio.



Karen attended Miami University and lived in Ohio, Puerto Rico, and Michigan, with her family and has resided in Spring Hill, Tennessee, for the past ten years.



Karen is survived by her two daughters: Julie Wilson of Columbia, Tennessee, and Cheryl (Michael) O'Brien of Winnetka, Illinois. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Luke Wilson, and Tara, Alex, Andrew and Ashley O'Brien; beloved brother Jack Fryman; sister-in-law Janet Fryman; and several nieces and nephews. Karen is preceded in death by her parents; husband Stan Zielinski; siblings Robert Fryman, Charles Fryman, Betty Fryman, and Richard Fryman; and sister-in-law Jane Fryman.



Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio; funeral services will immediately follow, and burial will be at the Oxford Cemetery. Date, time and additional details will be available at



oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com



