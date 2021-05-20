springfield-news-sun logo
FRY, Irene

FRY, Irene C. "Schatz"

IRENE C. "SCHATZ" FRY, age 83, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on May 15, 2021. She was born in Fulda, Germany, on December 12, 1937, daughter of the late

Wilhelm and Maria Schell. She married the love of her life, Lawrence "Bud" Fry on April 15, 1958, and together, they shared 63 wonderful years. They came to Springfield in February of 1959. Other survivors include two daughters, Brenda M. Fry and Rhonda K. (Chris) Highfield; two grandchildren, Christian and Ashley; and one brother, Gunter Schell. Irene was preceded in death by one brother, Tony Schell.

Family and friends may gather on Monday, May 24, 2021, from 10-11am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of life will follow, Pastor Gary Carey

officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.




Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

