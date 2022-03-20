FRY, Dorothy M.
Age 92, passed away on March 15, 2022, in Springfield, Ohio. Dorothy was born April 1, 1929, to the late R. Heimer and
Regina A. (Hildebrand) Hoover in Adams County, Pennsylvania. She graduated from New Oxford, Pennsylvania High School, Temple University School of Nursing, and Temple
University School for Nurse
Anesthetists. She worked in Savannah, Georgia, Grant
Hospital in Columbus, Mercy Medical Center for Mercy
Anesthesiologists for 13 years, and at Children's Pediatric
Anesthesiologist Association in Dayton for 6 years. She
married the love of her life Rev. George Fry in 1953. They had four sons. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Beryl and Erlene, husband, George, and son, Gregg. Survivors
include sons; Todd, Keith, and Jay (Fara), daughter-in-law, Cathy, and grandchildren; Parker and Persephone. She attended Hillside Ave. Church of God for 30 years. She loved her church and friends there. She also enjoyed her pets,
including Mindy. Funeral services will be private, per
Dorothy's request. She will be laid to rest next to her loving George at Northlawn Memory Gardens in Westerville, Ohio. A public memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 10:30 am at the Hillside Ave. Church of God,
Springfield.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ericksen and his staff, and the staff of the Springfield Regional Medical Center. and
Ohio's Hospice for their care and support. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice in Dorothy's honor.
Arrangements in the care of the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Funeral Home Information
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone St.
Springfield, OH
45503