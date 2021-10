FROW (Runck), Phyllis A.



Age 84, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021. She was a graduate of Fairview High School in 1954. Family will greet friends 11AM-1PM on Tuesday, November 9 at ROUTSONG



FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD, KETTERING. Funeral



service will immediately follow at 1PM. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. For complete remembrances and to share memories and condolences with the family please visit



www.routsong.com