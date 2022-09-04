FRONISTA, George

FRONISTA, Dr. George Richard



Age 89, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. George was born November 30, 1932. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo at 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45429. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Tobias Funeral Home oversees the arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for the Fronista family.

