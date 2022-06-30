FRITZ, Victoria Beatrice "Vickie"



Age 71, of Dayton, OH, departed this life, June 23, 2022. She was born October 9, 1951. Vickie is survived by her daughters, De'Chelle M. (La Marr) Beckham, De'Anne L. Groves; son, Dexter L. Fritz; brothers, Arthur (Hayford), Ian, and Adrian Fritz; sisters, Gale (Sam) Curtis, Deborah (Jeffery) Davis; many grand and great grand-children, a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her mother Irma Jones her brother Dale (Sharon) Fritz. Memorial service will be on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Burkham Park on S. Broadway St., Dayton, OH, at 12 noon with a balloon release, colors, red, pink, and gold. Arrangements entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Dayton, OH.

