FRITZ, Raymond Frederick



Age 78 of Brookville, formerly of Union, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021. He retired from General Motors with over 37 years of service. Raymond enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his sons: Jason (Debbie Ledford) Fritz of Union, Chad (Kristi) Fritz of IN,



grandchildren: Bradlee, Kaylee, Duncan, Reese, sisters: Sharon Vires of Dayton, Kay (Thomas) Bond of Kettering, Connie



(Richard) Stanforth of Hillsboro, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Alice



(Morrison) Fritz, parents: Raymond L. and Pauline (Perdue) Fritz, brothers and sisters-in-law: Robert Charles and Rita Fritz and Raymond G. and Dixie Fritz and brother-in-law: Billy Joe Vires. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday,



August 20, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating.



Interment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To view the



service for Raymond and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

