Fritz, Edward

Fritz, Jr., Edward E.



Edward E. "Ed" Fritz, Jr. age 74 of Lebanon, it is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of Edward E. Fritz, the founder of Centerville Coin & Jewelry. Ed was a remarkable individual known for his integrity and genuine character. His passion for collecting and numismatics was only surpassed by his unwavering care and concern for others. Ed's impact on the hobby and the people involved in it cannot be overstated. For over 50 years, Ed dedicated himself to educating consumers and collectors, playing a vital role in expanding the hobby. Many owe their professional success to the support and selfless advice he generously provided. Ed was a trusted friend in the numismatic industry, and his absence will be deeply felt. In his final days, he was surrounded by his loving family, peacefully passing away on the morning of June 27th, 2023. He was born on October 12, 1948, in Dayton, OH, the son of the late Mary Elizabeth (Early) & Edward E. Fritz, Sr. Preceded in death by his brother Jim Lindsey, and by 2 sisters Judy Lindsey & Mary Robinson. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Shirley Ann (Huddleston) Fritz, his daughter Danielle Fritz and husband Thomas Brewster, 2 granddaughters December Ann Pergrem (Brannon), and Autumn Ellen Roadruck (Jeremy), 5 great grandchildren who he loved dearly James "Jamie" Morgan, Landon Pergrem, Evie Roadruck, Edward Pergrem, and Cadence Pergrem, and by his brother Harry Fritz. A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 27th at Third Eye Brewing prior to the Greater Cincinnati Coin Show between the hours of 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, providing an opportunity for friends and acquaintances to pay their respects. The family is grateful for the prayers and support extended during this time of mourning. They earnestly hope that each person who had the privilege of knowing Ed will carry forward his legacy of kindness and caring in their interactions with others. Ed was a former summer instructor at ANA Summer Session. To honor Ed's memory, his family is establishing the Edward E Fritz Young Numismatist Scholarship Fund. Each year, this scholarship will be awarded to a young numismatist between the ages of 8-21, with all the proceeds raised dedicated to supporting their education or entrepreneurial endeavors. By fostering the ongoing pursuit of knowledge among future generations of collectors and nurturing their passion for the hobby, this scholarship will carry forward Ed's legacy of learning. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Edward E Fritz Young Numismatist Scholarship Fund https://gofund.me/648084a3



