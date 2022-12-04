FRISON, Ava Michelle



Age 64 of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Ava was born in Chicago, IL, on August 12, 1958, to the late David and Eunice (Kimmons) Frison. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Donald Gaskins. She is survived by her son, Lavone Dixon; sisters, Karen Elaine Frison, Charlotte (David) Simpson and Vanessa Denise (Norman Quick) Frison; brother, Bernard C. (Angela) Frison; and many other relatives and friends. Ava came to Ohio as a young girl, attended Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School, and went on to graduate from the University of Dayton with an associate degree in business. Ava was a paralegal in a law office for many years. She was a kind, loving and resourceful person. Ava was always giving of herself. Though she didn't attend church often, she did have faith in God. Ava will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her - especially the members of her retirement community. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 3-4pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 4pm. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at 10am at West Memory Gardens in Moraine where Ava will be laid to rest with her mother and step-father. To send the family a special message, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com