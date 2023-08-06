Friend, William Harry "Bill"



Friend, William Harry (Bill), Passed away Saturday, July 29th at Kettering Medical Center after 87 years of life. Born April 6th, 1936 to Charles and Blanche Friend. He was preceded in death by his parents and His wife, Carole (Steinbarger) and siblings Walter, Charles, Corrine (Maxwell), Mary (Schoen), Velma (Tudor), Richard, James and Alvin. A Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and great grandfather, he is survived by his Daughters Cheryl (Lemons) and Cristy (Randall) and his son Byron as well as 10 Grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. William was a long-time member of the Dayton Suburban chapter, director of the Springfield chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society (SPEBSQSA) and sang in many of the areas best Barbershop Quartets. No public services are planned.



