FRIEDMAN, Myron A. "Mike"



87, passed away peacefully May 14, 2022, in Middletown, Ohio, surrounded by family. He had been preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Carol Friedman, whom he missed deeply. Mike was born June 2, 1934, in Columbus, Ohio, to Louis J. Friedman and Helen Betty (Wilcox) Friedman. He met his wife, Carol, while



attending Miami University, and they were married after graduation on June 26, 1956. They raised their two daughters-Dana and Laurie in Ohio before moving to Palos Verdes,



California, where they spent the next 38 years. Mike worked for Alexander Grant & Co. as a CPA for 20 years and later started his own company working as a financial consultant. Social by nature and a huge believer in civic involvement, Mike was involved in numerous organizations, including the Palos Verdes Arts Center, the Concours d'Elegance, Middletown Rotary, the Palos Verdes Planning Commission, and the Middletown Planning Commission, among others. Mike took great pride in the communities he was connected to-admiring Miami and Palos Verdes throughout his life. He and Carol also took pride in entertaining at their home. But his greatest joy was spoiling Carol with presents, traveling, eating out,



gardening and grilling. Mike is survived by daughters, Dana (Phil) Picard and Laurie (Glen) Foutty; brothers, Robert (Diane) Friedman and Donald (Ingrid) Friedman; grandchildren, Amy (Chris) Hollon and Brian Picard, and great-grandchildren, Luke, Mae, and Tate. He was also preceded in death by his brother, David (Pam) Friedman. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, Ohio. Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 pm at the funeral home with Dr. Dan Flory



officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to



Middletown Rotary Club, P.O. Box 1061, Middletown, Ohio 45042 - OR - Miami University, c/o Office of Development, 725 E. Chestnut St., Oxford, Ohio 45056 (please make checks



payable to M.U. Foundation). Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com