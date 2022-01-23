FREY, Richard A.



Age 99, passed away on January 16, 2022, a resident at Bethany Village, Centerville, OH. He is survived by his wife and sweetheart of 77 years, Julia A. Frey, and his son, David



(Bonnie) Frey, and his daughter, Gayle Cross; grandchildren Matt (Joanna) Cross, Kate (Shane) York and Eric (Jamie) Frey; and great-grandchildren Alice, Jane, Samira, Kingston and Aiden. He was preceded in death by his parents, John G. and Freda M. (Schermuly) Frey, and his brother, Eugene V. Frey. Richard was a graduate of Stivers High School, Dayton, Ohio, in 1940 and the University of Cincinnati, B.S.M.E. in 1946. He was the owner of Frey Equipment Co., a distributor of



commercial heating and ventilating products, and retired in 1980. Richard was a charter member of Epiphany Lutheran Church, Centerville, OH, and sang in the choir and served on church council and multiple building committees. He served as President of the Centerville Lions Club, Board of Campus



Ministry at Miami University and member of the Charter



Commission for the Village of Centerville, 1967. Visitation at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Dr., Centerville, OH 45459 on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., funeral



service to follow at 12:00 p.m. and burial at Centerville Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church Music Department and Shriners Hospitals for Children (shrinerschildrens.org). Funeral arrangements by Routsong



Funeral Home www.routsong.com.

