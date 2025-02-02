Frey, Julia

Frey (Berger), Julia A.



age 102, passed away on January 27, 2025 a resident at Bethany Village, Centerville, OH. She was married to her beloved husband Richard A. Frey for 77 years until his passing in 2022. She is survived by her son, David (Bonnie) Frey, and her daughter, Gayle Cross; grandchildren Matt (Joanna) Cross, Kate (Shane) York and Eric (Jamie) Frey; and greatgrandchildren Alice, Jane, Samira, Kingston and Aiden. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Florence (Shade) Berger, her brother Sylvester Berger and sister Viola Kayser. Julia was born in Dayton, Ohio and was a graduate of Stivers High School, Dayton, Ohio in 1940. Richard and Julia were the owners of Frey Equipment Co., a distributor of commercial heating and ventilating products, and Julia worked with him in the business until he retired in 1980. Julia was a charter member of Epiphany Lutheran Church, Centerville, OH and was active in the work of the church. She was a former member of Eastern Star and the Centerville Civic Club, and with Richard was a loyal University of Cincinnati Bearcats fan. Visitation at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Dr., Centerville, OH 45459 on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 11:00 a.m., funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m., burial at Centerville Cemetery and lunch at the church. Memorial donations may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church Music Department. Services in the care of Routsong Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com