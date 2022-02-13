FRERICKS, Patricia "Pat"



Patricia "Pat" Frericks passed peacefully from this world on February 5, 2022. Wife, Mother, Mema, Teacher, Friend, Singer, Poet, Giver of Unique Gifts, Consummate Caregiver and Devout Catholic (and UD Flyers Fan!), Pat was the whole package.



Born in 1936, Pat lost her father that same year. She was raised by her mother, Florence Ross, and a loving extended family. At age six, the man she considered Dad, Percy Ross, entered her life and eventually two sisters were added to the family. Pat was a proud graduate of Julienne High School in Dayton. College at the University of Dayton came next but only for a short time as she soon met and then married the love of her life, Don Frericks. Six children and homes in Dayton, Minster, Columbus and Kettering followed. As her children grew, Pat followed the urge to do more and returned to UD to complete an undergraduate and Master's degree (with honors) in elementary education. Pat was then happily employed for 10 years in the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School System, which was also the community in which she and Don built their "dream" home. In Bellbrook, Pat was active in their Historical Society and St. Francis of Assisi Church where she sang in the choir for many years. Upon retirement, caring for Don and being the most awesome and fun-loving Mema to her 18 grandchildren were her priorities, along with some very fun travels abroad and at home.



Most recently Pat was a resident at the Otterbein SeniorLife Center in Lebanon. Her family wishes to thank all of the wonderful caregivers there for their compassionate care until the end. Pat was predeceased by her husband Don of 58 years and sister, Mary Alice Goldschmidt and is survived by her children Don Frericks (Kathleen), Margaret Frericks, Cathy Fukada (Brian), Theresa Black (Tim), Joe Frericks (Jennifer), Amy Carlier (Tim); 18 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; and sister Beverly Kaiser.



Funeral services will be held Monday, February 21 at 11:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton. The burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3-6 pm Sunday, February 20 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to St. Vincent de Paul, Dayton (www.stvincentdayton.org).

