FREMDER, Alice "JoAnn"



Age 77 of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021. JoAnn was born December 6, 1943, in Red Ash, Tazwell County, Virginia, to Parker Bryant Herndon and Minnie Elizabeth Puckett. After graduating from Centerville High School, JoAnn began employment at McCall's, where she met and married her husband of 37 years, Jack L. Fremder. JoAnn was employed in numerous jobs throughout the years, but especially enjoyed helping others by cleaning their homes. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Kettering and deeply loved her church. JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Jack L. Fremder; sisters, Lois (Gary) Drake and Glenna Dean Walker; her parents-in-law, James H. and Lela Fremder; her brother-in-law, Ronald Fremder. She is survived by her two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, James (Peggy) Fremder of Huntsville, OH; Beverly (Doug) Henry of Bellefontaine, OH; aunts, Francis



Plaster and Silvia Shelton nieces and nephews, Kristina (Ryan) Kean of Lebanon, OH; Mike (Cindy) Brugler of Bellefontaine, OH; James H. (Beth) Superfine-Fremder of Dallas, TX; Tammy McMullen, Lisa (Ted) Mahan, Joanna (Tom) Mahan, Gary Drake Jr., Julie (Bob) Ellis, and many great-nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends from 11:00am-1:00pm Wednesday, October 27 at Grace Baptist Church, 2901 Galewood St., Kettering, OH 45420. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00pm at the church with Pastor Josiah Kagin officiating. Burial in Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in JoAnn's name to Grace Baptist Church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Robert and Karen Shaw, and the Grace Baptist Church family for their care of JoAnn. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



