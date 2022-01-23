FREEZE, Lois Dean



75, of Springfield, passed away January 19, 2022, in Villa Springfield. She was born April 20, 1946, in Jellico, Tennessee, the daughter of Milford



Kenneth and Rose (Brooks) Broyles. Mrs. Freeze attended the Journey of Faith Fellowship. She had been employed at Duff's Restaurant. Survivors include two sons; Bryan Freeze and Bruce (Debbie) Freeze, grandchildren, Amber



(Tommy), Thera, Kelly, Teirra, Bryan, Michael and Tyler; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Lewis (Delores) Broyles, Willis (Dorothy) Broyles, Hubert (Diane) Broyles, Donny (Joe) Broyles, Linda (Tim) Rodeheffer, Tommy Broyles and Johnny (Karen) Broyles and many nieces and nephews. She was



preceded in death by her beloved husband, Russell Freeze in 2002; siblings, Pauline Adkins, Oscar, Robert and Arlis Broyles and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday in the Journey of Faith Fellowship, South Charleston, with Pastor Charles Wertz officiating. Friends mav visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

