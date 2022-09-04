FREDERICKS,



Ralph Christian



Ralph Christian Fredericks, age 69, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away from cancer at Riverside Methodist Hospital on August 27, 2022. He was born Ralph Leach on February 22, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio, to Turney and Wanda Leach. Ralph graduated from Fairmont East High School in 1971. In 1977, he graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Ohio University. Ralph was an accomplished playwright, writing "On the Wings of a Dove," and other works including one off-Broadway run, "Snapshots." He toured the country with his one-man play, "Francis, the Journey and the Dream." He co-wrote and performed a poignant comedy musical, "Leathers and Feathers." Early in his acting career, he changed his name legally to Ralph Fredericks. Ralph became the premier host at some of the finest restaurants from L.A. to D.C., caring for guests, entertaining them with saucy quips, and his way of making each guest feel valued. Later, Ralph made Columbus, Ohio, his home. Employing at his work and talent for making people feel beautiful and respected, he also used those skills while volunteering at Columbus Dress for Success, where he helped women coordinate fashion ensembles that made them feel fabulous. On occasion Ralph took to the stage in Columbus, wowing audiences with his unexpected style of storytelling. His quick sense of humor and uplifting spirit will be greatly missed. Ralph was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brothers Robert and Kenneth. He is survived by his brother Keith (Stacy) sister Janet (Everett) and his little dog Beulah. He also leaves behind sisters-in-law Mary and Mary Ann, nieces Chris, Arden, Lizzy, and nephew Christopher, also great-nieces, nephews, cousins and other beloved family members including Matt, Dan, and Jenny. Many thanks to his oldest friends Joe and Chris, and to his Columbus supporters, cherished friends, and kind medical staff. Per his wishes, Ralph will be privately cremated. Plans for future celebrations to remember Ralph can be shared to his Facebook page or personally. If you wish, Ralph would approve of donations to Columbus Dress for Success, or a charity of your choice. To his friends and family Ralph would say, "Darlings, I loved you all"! Gard Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eaton, OH, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent by visiting



