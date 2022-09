FREDERICK, Joyce E.



Age 82, formerly of Kettering, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Visitation will be on Friday, September 30, from 11am-1pm with a Funeral service to follow, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.