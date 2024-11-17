Frederick, James Leo "Jim"



Jim passed on November 9, 2024 in Beaverton OR. He was born in Hamilton, OH the son of Paul and Catherine (Baker) Frederick on December 15, 1952.



He graduated from Badin High School and Miami University and enjoyed a sales career with both Applause, Inc. and Grolier Publisher.



He is survived by his sisters Marlene (Rick) Rock, Karen (Vincent) McMillan, Paula (Gary) McDaniel and Diana (Steve) Burlew. Also seven nieces, one nephew, four great-nieces and five great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. A family memorial service will be held at a later date.



