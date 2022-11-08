springfield-news-sun logo
FRAZIER, Roy

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FRAZIER, Roy Ronald "Ron"

75, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, in his home. He was born on September 26, 1947, in Springfield, the son of John Ernest and Iva Vivian (Chatwood) Frazier. He worked for Ohio Edison and then worked for the Ohio Masonic Home. Survivors include his wife, Marcia D. (Grimm); three siblings, Ernest Frazier, Patricia (Mike) Hazlett and Jerry Frazier and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Terry in 2021. Private services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Northridge United Methodist Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

