Frawley, Mark J.



Frawley, Mark J., 89 of Springfield, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2024. He was born February 12, 1935 in Urbana, Ohio the son of the late Richard and Keturah (Buchanan) Frawley. He was a 1953 graduate of Urbana St. Mary High School. He attended Miami University and was a veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. Mark worked as the General Manager at Sheehan Brothers Vending Service for many years until his retirement. In 1964 he married his beloved wife, Marianne (Sheehan) and they raised four children in Springfield. Survivors include four children, Ann Ellis, Matthew Frawley, Beth & Joe Bissmeyer and Andrew & Amita Mukerjee Frawley; nine grandchildren, Danny & Eileen Ellis, Andrew, Patrick, Brendan and Maggie Bissmeyer and Henry, Elizabeth and Katherine Frawley; special sister-in-law, Mary Lou Sheehan; special niece, Maribeth Sheehan Mahoney and her husband, Martin. Also several other wonderful nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and best friends, Leo & Patty Kelly. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Marianne; grandson, Mark Ellis; two brothers-in-law, Dennis and James Sheehan and sister-in-law, Nancy Sheehan. He made many lifelong friends from his golfing days at Northwood Hills Country Club. The family would like to give a special thank you to the many staff members of Forest Glen for their dedicated and compassionate care. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Teresa Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Central School or St. Vincent de Paul Society. The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



