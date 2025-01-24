Fratini, Albert V.



age 86, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21,2025. Loving husband of Nancy for 57 years and father of four children and eight grand children. He taught chemistry at the University of Dayton for 43 years. The family will receive friends from2:00  4:00 PM on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, January 27, 2025, at St. Albert the Great Church, Kettering. The burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



