Frasher, Delphia E.



Delphia Ethelene Frasher, age 93, of Brookdale Senior Living in Englewood Ohio passed away peacefully at Miami Valley Hospital on February 28th. On August 6, 1930, in a little house adjacent to Mill Creek in northern Putnam County Tennessee, Willis and Ona (Roberts) Allen welcomed what would be their only child into the world. A baby girl that they named Delphia Ethelene. Ona's grandpa suggested her first name and although Ona disliked it, her compassion and fondness for the old civil war veteran won in the end. She honored his request. However, for the remainder of her life, Ona would refer to her girl as "Ethel". Sometime later the Allen's moved to Dayton, Ohio where Ethel met Homer Frasher. They married on March 19th, 1949 and a year later welcomed a son, James, or Jimmy. The family moved back to Cookeville after Homer retired from General Motors. Ethel, or Delpha as she was known to some, dedicated her life to caring for her family. Much of this time was spent caring for her mom, without resentment or regret. She never viewed it as her duty or obligation. For her, it was a labor of love and privilege. They were best friends. She was driven to turn her passion into purpose using her love of antiques and collectibles. She truly enjoyed the hustle, whether it was selling her wares at the antique malls or bidding on a great find at the auction house. She enrolled in courses that allowed her to become certified and continually educated herself, eventually making her a valuable resource of antiquities; a formidable force skilled in the art of the haggle. Her sharp intellect and savvy business sense could sometimes be intimidating to anyone sitting on the other side of the table. Unless it was her supper table and you were one of her people. The table was where it was easiest for her to show her love. A big plate full of biscuits and gravy or helpings of chicken and dumplings were X's and O's with calories. She would just as easily send someone out to get fish or chicken. Her solace was achieved when the meals were consumed and the bellies were full. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Willis Allen of Cookeville, TN and her husband of 39 years, Homer Lee Frasher. She is survived by her son, James R (Deborah) Frasher, her grandchildren James L (Dawn) Frasher, Johnathan (Anissa) Frasher, Diana (Eric) Laquerre and step-grandson Todd (Ashlee) Yount. Additionally, she leaves behind her great-grandchildren, who consider themselves fortunate enough to have been present and witnessed on more than one occasion, the flawless delivery of a backhanded compliment from such a master of sass, their grandma Frasher. Travis (Kelsey), Taylor, and David Frasher, Courteney Frasher, Jaden Phy and Logan, Bailey and Owen Laquerre. Also step-gr grands Haddie, Holland, Hazel, Henley and Brandie (Will) Hilton. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Whitson's Funeral Home, 30 N. Dixie Ave Cookeville, TN 38501. Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow at West Cemetery (North), 8901 Fairview Rd. Cookeville, TN 38501. Josh Hodum to officiate.



