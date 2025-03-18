Franks, Mary



Mary C. Franks, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on March 14, 2025, in Dayton, OH. She was born on November 5, 1924, in Dayton, OH, to her late parents Joseph and Leona Schwarzman. Mary dedicated much of her professional life to Delco Products and Mad River Schools, where she was known not only for her meticulous work ethic but also for her warm, approachable nature. Her contributions to the community extended beyond her career; she was a charter member of the National Catholic Society of Foresters Court 717 and an active participant in St. Helen Altar Rosary and St Helen Leisure Club & Immaculate Conception Free Spirits. She was also a Member of St. Helen Parrish where she served as sacristan for many years, nurtured friendships and upheld her faith. In her personal life, she was a pillar of strength for her family. She is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Ruth) Franks and Thomas (Marcia) Franks, cherished grandchildren: Scott Franks, Sean (Heather) McGarvey, Michelle Franks, Jennifer Franks, Heather (Josh) Wilson, Brian (Julie) Smith, and Dwight (Becky) Smith. Additionally, she enjoyed the company of 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, each of whom was a source of immense joy and pride. She is further survived by sisters-in-law, Harriet Schwarzman and Carolyn Ricker. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband George J. Franks, as well as her son George E. Franks. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Bernard, Donald, Victor, and Clement and sisters, Marjorie Fisher, and Vera Franz, sister in laws, Sister Angela Franks, S.N.D., Sister Charlotte Teresa Franks, S.N.D., and Alice Seibert, who undoubtedly welcomed her with open arms. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday, March 20, 2025 from 4-7pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton OH 45410. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 21, 2025 at 11:00am at St. Helen's Parish, 605 Granville Pl, Dayton, OH 45431, burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. As we remember Mary, we honor a woman whose life was defined by her unwavering faith, her devoted service, and her loving spirit. Her legacy will continue to inspire those who had the privilege to know her. Online condolences can be made at www.westbrockfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com