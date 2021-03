FRANKS, Linda

FRANKS (York), Linda Lee



Of Bellbrook, Ohio, passed away March 13, 2021. Linda was born June 1, 1952. She was preceded in death by parents Odell and June York; sister Diana York and loving husband



David Franks. She is survived by her brother John York; sons Anthony (Redda) Smith and John (Tina) Woxman; 6 grandchildren Forest, Kylea, Kaitlyn, Megan, Hunter and Alyssa; 2 great-grandchildren Aiden and Delilah. Announcements will be made later regarding services.