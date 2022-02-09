Hamburger icon
FRANKLIN, Margaret

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FRANKLIN, Margaret N.

Age 87, of New Lebanon, OH, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 4, 2022. She was born on January 17, 1935, in Logville, KY, to Russell and Mollie (Coldiron) Kennard. She liked visiting with her family, loved to sew, quilt, was an avid gardener, and enjoyed canning and cooking. She worked and retired from Good Samaritan Hospital and was a member of The First Baptist Church in New Lebanon. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 63 years, James, and her two sisters. She is survived by her 4 children, Brenda, Vanessa, Jeff and Kevin, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and her sister. A visitation for Margaret will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at PREBLE MEMORIAL GARDENS FUNERAL CENTER from 11:00AM-12:00PM, with a funeral service following at 12:00PM with Pastor Stephen Betts officiating. Donations may be made to First Baptist Church FOOD PANTRY in honor of Margaret. The family would like to

extend a Thank You to Hospice of Dayton for their care and compassion. For condolences, please visit: www.rlcfc.com.

Funeral Home Information

Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center

3377 U.S. 35 E.

West Alexandria, OH

45381

https://www.rlcfc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

