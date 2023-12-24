Franklin, Lillie Mae



Age 86, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, December 28, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Marcettes Cunningham officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



