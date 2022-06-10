FRANKLIN, Doris ROGERS

ROGERS FRANKLIN, Doris
FEB. 19, 1943 - JUNE 5, 2022
Doris was born in Midway, Alabama, to Marzie (nee
Jordan) and Fred Rogers on February 19, 1943. She is the beloved wife of the late
Elijah J. Franklin (2017); dear mother of Kenneth Lawrence Richards and godmother of
Sonya Brown Hillary; loving
sister of Freddie (Bettye)
Rogers, Helen Rogers, Charles (Queen) Rogers, Pearlie (Gillis) Bowden and the late Joseph Rogers; also survived by many other close friends and
relatives.
A visitation for Doris will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 12 pm until time of funeral service at 1 pm in Oxford, Ohio, at God's House of Praise and Worship, (100 Homestead Ave.) with burial immediately following. Donations may be made to God's House of Praise and Worship P.O. Box 342
Oxford, OH 45056 or Cashapp $godshouse100.
