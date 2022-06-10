FRANKLIN, Doris ROGERS

ROGERS FRANKLIN, Doris



FEB. 19, 1943 - JUNE 5, 2022



Doris was born in Midway, Alabama, to Marzie (nee



Jordan) and Fred Rogers on February 19, 1943. She is the beloved wife of the late



Elijah J. Franklin (2017); dear mother of Kenneth Lawrence Richards and godmother of



Sonya Brown Hillary; loving



sister of Freddie (Bettye)



Rogers, Helen Rogers, Charles (Queen) Rogers, Pearlie (Gillis) Bowden and the late Joseph Rogers; also survived by many other close friends and



relatives.



A visitation for Doris will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 12 pm until time of funeral service at 1 pm in Oxford, Ohio, at God's House of Praise and Worship, (100 Homestead Ave.) with burial immediately following. Donations may be made to God's House of Praise and Worship P.O. Box 342



Oxford, OH 45056 or Cashapp $godshouse100.

