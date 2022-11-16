FRANKEY, Michael



Frederick "Mike"



76, of Liberty Township passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Ruth Frankey for 44 years. Mr. Frankey was the loving father of Brian (Larissa), Dominic (Laura), and Matthew (Katie), and the dear grandfather of Luke, Will, Sophia, Eli, Michael, Izzy, Ellie, and Addie. He was the son of the late Al and Marie Frankey and cherished brother of Carol, Greg (Kim), Colleen, Al (Mary Beth), and Doug (Mary Kay). He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mr. Frankey grew up in East Hamilton, OH, where he attended St. Veronica Catholic Elementary and Hamilton Catholic High School. He earned an Associate Degree in Business from Miami University. He proudly served in the United States Navy then worked at Champion Paper, Chaco Credit Union, Armco Credit Union and later was President/CEO of Standard Register Federal Credit Union. In his retirement, he worked as a school bus driver. He loved playing golf, volunteering in church ministries, and watching his children's and grandchildren's sports and dance. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 5-8 PM at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 18, 2022, at 10 AM, at Our Lady of Sorrows, 330 Lebanon St, Monroe, OH 45050. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery in Hamilton, OH. Donations may be sent to Cincinnati Cancer Advisors and Shared Harvest Food Bank.

