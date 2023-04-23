X

Frankenstein, Guy

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Frankenstein, Guy

Guy Frankenstein, 57, of Madison Township, Germantown, OH, died unexpectedly on April 5, 2023. Born November 29, 1965, in Cincinnati, OH, to George Frankenstein, IV, and Sally Frankenstein (nee Schimpff), both of whom preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents and two infant daughters. Survived by five remaining children, the eldest son, Jacob M. Frankenstein; eldest daughter Johanna E. Frankenstein; two other daughters, and his second son, his brother George (Christine) Frankenstein; Uncle William Frankenstein; two nieces, and a nephew.

