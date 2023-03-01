X
FRANK, Douglas

FRANK, Douglas J. "Doug"

A lifelong resident, and retired Police Chief of Donnelsville, Ohio, passed away in his home after a hard battle with illnesses on February 25, 2023, at the age of 71. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 5-8pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. The funeral service to honor Doug will be held Friday, March 3, 2023, at 11:00am at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.trostelchapman.com



Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 W. Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com

