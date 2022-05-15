springfield-news-sun logo
X

FRANCIS, Ralph

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FRANCIS, Ralph H.

A dedicated family man, coach, teacher, and friend, Ralph H. Francis, age 80, of Centerville, passed away on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022.

To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to his viewing at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Tuesday, May 17th, from 3 to 7 pm. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, May 18th at 11 am at St. Leonard's Parish (8100 Clyo Rd. Centerville, OH 45458), with burial to follow at Brock Cemetery.

To view the full obituary, write a condolence message, send flowers, and share a story or picture of Ralph, please visit


www.ConnerAndKoch.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conner & Koch Funeral Home

92 W. Franklin Street

Bellbrook, OH

45305

https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Grusenmeyer, Daniel
2
DAVIS, Charles
3
CAVINS, Pauline
4
GUSTIN, Kathy
5
BRANDT, Robert
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top