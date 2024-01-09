Francis, John David



Age 95, of Shandon, Ohio, passed away on January 6, 2024. He was a farmer, a business owner and served as Branch Manager at First National Bank at the Ross branch for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence (Rothermel) Francis and survived by two daughters, Mary Beth and Sally Ann Francis. Visitations will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 from 5 to 7 p.m. and at Shandon Congregational Church, Shandon, OH on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Memorials may be made to The Ohio FFA Association, Shandon Congregational Church or the New London Cemetery Association. Full Obituary and Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com