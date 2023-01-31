FOXX, Dewey E.



Age 98 of Ross, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Westover Retirement Community in Hamilton. He was born on June 9, 1924, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of John and Myrtle (Williams) Foxx. He attended Carlisle Local Schools and entered the U.S. Army Air Corp in 1942, serving for 4 years during World War II. On January 13, 1945, he married Freda Forman in Tampa, while stationed at Buckingham Army Air Field in Fort Myers, Florida. He was later employed at Ford Motor Company in Sharonville as a millwright where he worked for 27 years, retiring in 1986. He was a member of UAW Local #863. Dewey was an upbeat, positive person who loved to work in his yard and whistle while he worked. He had beautiful vegetable gardens and flower beds and would say on sunny days that the day was a "Keeper, don't throw it back!" He is survived by his two sons, Danny Lee (Barbara) Foxx and David E. (Debra) Foxx; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Granville; and many other loving relatives, neighbors, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Freda Foxx; two brothers, Tommy and Wilbur; and four sisters, Geraldine, Sonja, Frances, and Mae. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Grace Memorial Gardens in Warren County. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

