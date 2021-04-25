FOX, William







FOX, Jr., William B.



94, of Tiffin, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Randall Residence of Tiffin.



He was born on October 15, 1926, in Coshocton, Ohio, to William B., Sr. and Mary (Kimberly) Fox. He married Mary Lou Gyourko and she preceded him in death.



Survivors include his son, Dan Fox of Tiffin; daughter, Kathy (Dave) Tisdale of Apple, WI; and three grandchildren, Jim Fox, Amy Fox and Nick Fox; and seven great-grandchildren.



He was also preceded in death by his parents; and sister Joanne Marshal.



At the age of 17, William enlisted in the United States Army during World War II and was stationed in the Philippines. He also served in the Ohio Guard. After serving his Country, he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati. In his younger years, William was active in Boy Scouts and to this day could still recite the Scout Pledge. William built his own greenhouse and was always



experimenting with plants. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, and loved dogs.



His Funeral Service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home with Pastor Charlene Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen



Cemetery, West Carrollton on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 2:00 P.M.



Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the funeral on Thursday at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to a local Methodist Church or to a charity of the donor's choice.



