FOX, Larry

Age 72 of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He was born September 5, 1949, in Irvine, Kentucky. Larry is survived by his wife of 31 years, Vivian; daughter, Heather (Timothy) Mowen; grandsons, Ray (Alexus) Elvert and Rieley Elvert; great-granddaughter, Everlee Rae

Elvert; as well as many friends; and beloved dogs, Sissy and Hoss. Larry enjoyed keeping busy with work, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed bluegrass music, but most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will begin at 5:00 pm, with Pastor Rick Washburn officiating. Please visit

www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

