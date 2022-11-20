FOX, Janet L.



Janet L. Fox, age 86, of Hamilton, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Janet was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 27, 1936, to Walter Gersbach and Irene (Rothe) Gersbach.



Janet is survived by her husband, Gordon Fox; her children, Greg (Pam) Fox, Michelle (Steve) Miller; her grandchildren, Troy (Kristen) Fox, Tyler (Haley) Fox, Cameron Fox, Hunter Fox, Abbie Fox, and Matthew Fox; and her two cats, Tiny and Bunny. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Irene Gersbach; her sisters, Lois Coning and Ruth Roark.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 10:00 AM with Fr. Michael Pucke of St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church. Memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Friends Humane Society. www.browndawsonflick.com.

