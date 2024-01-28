Fox-Bolds, DreShun



Age 17, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 19, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 2, 2024, at The Chosen Church, 295 E. Salem St., Clayton, Ohio 45315. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com