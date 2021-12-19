FOWLER, Saint

FOWLER, Jr., Saint "Fats"



72, departed this life Friday, December 10, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Saint graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1968. Saint was a retired employee of Delco Moraine a General Motors Division. Saint served as a Deacon at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church where, he retired as Deacon Emeritus status in 2018.



Saint was preceded in death by his father, Saint Fowler Sr; mother Daisy Fowle;, brother John D. Fowler; sisters Marie Hines, Margaret Hurt, Mary Ward and Mildred Moragne. He leaves to cherish his memories, brothers Charles Fowler and William Fowler; sister Darlene (Marcus) Brown; two special nieces Debbie Hayes and Edwina McCurdy; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Funeral Services will be held 12 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Pastor Lloyd D. Hayes officiating. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Final Resting Place West Memory Gardens. FACE MASKS REQUIRED.

