FOWLER, Marvin B.



76, of New Carlisle, passed away November 27, 2021, in Springfield. He was born April 6, 1945, in Dayton to the late Calvin and Alta (Henry) Fowler. Marvin retired from Navistar and was a Marine Corps veteran having served in the



Vietnam War. Marvin is



survived by his wife Sharon L. (Fiste) Fowler of New Carlisle, a son and daughter-in-law,



Marvin and Jennifer Fowler of New Carlisle, two grandchildren, Jeremiah and Isabella, and numerous friends. Marvin was preceded in death by his



parents, three sisters, Arlena, Sharlena and Melody. A funeral service will be conducted 1:00 pm Thursday, in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon. Burial with Military Honors will follow the



service in Medway Cemetery. A visitation will be held 11:00 to 1:00 prior to the service Friday in the funeral home.



