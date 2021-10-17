FOUTS, Joyce Ann



80 of Springfield, was called to be with our Lord on Thursday, October 14, 2021, after a series of illnesses. Joycie was an avid dulcimer player, and she enjoyed the numerous groups she played with in both Ohio and Florida. She loved to spend time with her late sister Barb, traveling to their favorite spots in Ohio Amish country and the hills of Tennessee and Kentucky. Her love of Southern Gospel music was second to none! Joyce earned a scholarship and graduated from the Middletown Hospital School of Nursing and fulfilled her dream of becoming a Registered Nurse with a focus in the area of psychiatrics, where she earned several certifications. She faithfully and lovingly served her patients until her retirement from Grandview Hospital in Dayton in 2001. She was an advocate for the disabled, serving many years as a legal guardian for the late Gerald Duskey. During retirement, Joyce loved to winter in Florida where she made many dear friends and opened her home to many. She loved to shop and never found a bargain she could pass up! Her legacy of service and love of life and family will be carried on by her partner of 51 years, Nancy Petticrew and the entire Petticrew clan, her niece Tina (Russell) Lawson, and her nephew Rob (Marnie) Kash. She was preceded in death by her



parents, Roy and Margaret Fouts, sister Barb, and niece



Christie Hamilton. While we lost an angel, we knew she was only on loan to us. She is now home. The family would like to thank all of those health care providers that assisted our Joycie over the years, including Dr. Thomas Ericksen and the staff at Springfield Regional Medical Center, especially nurse Sharon. Nurses rock the world! Joyce's final resting place will be in Springfield, OH. Arrangements, at her request, will be for family only. Memorial donations can be made in her name to the Clark County Humane Society. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

