FOSTER, Sr., Ted M.



"Butch"



78, of Springfield, passed away August 8, 2022, in his home. He was born August 11, 1943, in Springfield, the son of Wendell Henry and Mary Jane (Throop) Foster. Ted was retired from the William Bailey Company and Snyder Tank. He attended the Beacon Street Church of Christ in Christian Union. He enjoyed collecting things, studying, and reading. Survivors include two children, Penny Crawford (Donald Wade) and Ted Foster, Jr.; grandchildren, Kaysi (Joe) Brugger, Shane Crawford, and Kimberly (Sebastian) Nelson; several great-grandchildren; brother, Leo "Dude" (Sandy) Foster; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Sue Foster on September 7, 2015; daughter-in-law, Deana LeeAnn Foster; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dave Cox officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

