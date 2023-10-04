Foster, Jessie

Foster (Anderkin), Jessie Lee



Jessie L. Foster, of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on October 2, 2023, at 9:21am at Wooded Glen. Jessie was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 23, 1938. She is preceded in death by her parents Huey and Janet (Owen) Anderkin, her brother and sister-in-law Edward and Joyce Anderkin, sister Delores (Irene) Myers, sister-in-law Joy Dooley Anderkin, and brothers-in-law Bob Frey and Sam Moore. She is survived by her brothers James (Caryl) Anderkin, Ronnie (Candy) Anderkin, sister Darlene Frey, all of Springfield. She is also survived by her children Kimberly Myers, Denise Storts, and Robert Foster, grandchildren Tiffany Shearer, Joshua and Natalie Storts, Todd and Tasha Myers, Jessica Myers, Cameron Foster, all of Springfield, and great-grandchildren: Brice, Ry, Finley, and Stella. Jessie was hired at Robbins and Myers in 1966, working off and on for 36 ½ years retiring in 2002. She was a very active member of the UAW Local 902 and continued to stay active in her involvement even after retirement. She was one of the very first female union officers. Jessie was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time reading various book genres. She was a loving and generous person who will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, October 5th at 2:30 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will begin at 1:30 pm prior to the service. Burial will follow at Vale Cemetery. To view her memorial video, order flowers or leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





