FORTMAN, Robert William



Age 75, of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, after a courageous battle with ALS. He was an extraordinary man who lived life to the fullest. He worked hard, played hard, and dedicated his life to his family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central and Southern Ohio Chapter of the ALS Association (webcsoh.alsa.org). A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 30th, at the family home from 12:00-4:00. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

