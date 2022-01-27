Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Forte', Cherryl

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FORTE', Cherryl Ann

Passed away in her home in Oxford, Ohio, on January 22, 2022, at age 73, surrounded by her family. She was born to Hugh and Leda Beth (Ewing) Wilhoyte in Oklahoma City in 1948, and earned bachelor's and master's degrees from

Oklahoma State. She succeeded in international sales with Coleman/Sierra Mfg., and with her husband, Toby, built and operated thriving businesses in high end cattle breeding (Wild Oak Farms in Arkansas); cell site acquisition (in sixteen states over ten years); and bed and breakfast operations (Sycamore Farms Country Inn in Oxford). Cherryl never met a stranger. She and Toby lived her last 8 years on legacy property in her family for over 100 years. She is survived by husband Toby, daughter Lisa Marceaux (Tim Simpson), grandchildren Andrea Sprott (Nick) and Brannon Edgar (Tatiana), great-grandchildren Aiden Erickson, Ashton Sprott and Abigail

Edgar and brother-in-law Robin Forte' (Christy). The family

also wishes to thank the Krause family (Nathan and Stacie, Lauren, Leah, Lexi and Lacey) for their love and support.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Ciarrocchi, Gina
2
CAMPBELL, Lynn
3
BANKS, Judith
4
CLICK, Judy
5
COMB, Russell
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top