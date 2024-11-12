Fornshell, Duane Banta



age 93, of Riverside, formerly of Lebanon, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2024. He was born to Laurence Harmon and Marie Azalia (Banta) Fornshell on February 18, 1931 in Lebanon, Ohio. Duane was drafted into the U.S. Army on January 29, 1953 as part of the Korean Military Advisory Group 8039th Army Unit until being honorably discharged on January 28, 1955. He was awarded the United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Ribbon and a Bronze Service Star. Duane worked as a flatbed structural steel truck driver at Dayton Fabricated Steel for over 25 years, where he told many stories of buildings he delivered steel, to build local structures in the Dayton area. He went on to retire from Mad River Local Schools for over 14 years, where he worked as a janitor at Stebbins High School until 1997. Duane was a 53 year member of the Farmersville Lodge # 482 Free and Accepted Masons and a 52 year member of The Valley of Dayton Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite. He was a devoted husband to Mary Kathryn; father to 3 girls, Teresa (Sammy) Davis of Tipp City, Lisa Fornshell and Mary Melissa (Bill) Weaver all of Riverside; loving grandfather of Mary "Libby" (Tony) Stanze of Piqua, James (Kristy) Woolery of Greenfield, IN, Meghan Fornshell of Springfield and Brittany (Donavon) Gunckel of Dayton; proud great-grandfather of Destiny, Stella, Raelynn, Little Mary K, Briar and Mary May. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; 5 brothers: Harmon "Joe", Myron, Charles, Gary and Donald Fornshell; 2 sisters: Frances Fornshell and Eva Goodrich; son-in-law, Billy Burnett; and great-granddaughter, Raelynn. Duane is survived by his 3 brothers: Dale (Valerie) Fornshell, Paul (Cheryl) Fornshell and Gerald (Pam) Fornshell; 2 sisters: Zula Fairchild and Marcella (Roger) Coffman; 3 children; 4 grands; 4 great-grands; as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Friday, November 15, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, November 16, 2024. Burial with military honors will follow at Trissel Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Duane's memory to Bath Presbyterian Church. To share a memory of Duane or leave his family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com