FORNSHELL,



Alfred George



10/30/1944 – 1/13/2022



It is with great sadness that we share the news that Al Fornshell passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at



Dupont Hospital in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. He passed away from complications after falling and breaking his hip November 30, 2021, never fully recovering. He was born on October 30, 1944, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of William Fornshell and



Anna Fornshell who have preceded him in death. On January 25, 1964, he married Judith Ann Marvin in St. John's United Church of Christ in Hamilton. In 1969 he began his career with General Motors at the Hamilton Plant until it closed and they relocated to the Marion, Indiana, plant where he retired in 1997. Al was an avid sportsman throughout his life. He was on numerous softball teams and coached several youth baseball teams at Joyce Park. He was a great bowler and bowled on many teams at many houses throughout Butler County and the Cincinnati area. He qualified for King of TV Bowling several times winning the show once. He loved the game of golf and went on several golf trips throughout the years to Myrtle Beach, SC, Guntersville, Alabama, and Alpena in northern Michigan. He was a member of the Elks Country Club, Lodge 195, in Marion, Indiana, where he golfed in several leagues and made a hole in one on October 6, 1998. He also followed many sports, including (but not limited to) the Reds, Pacers, Ohio State, UC and IU, NASCAR and The PGA. He loved his Honda Goldwing and if it was above 50 degrees you could find him on it! He took many trips on it (a few with his Grandson Richard and Son Jeff). His journeys took him to Washington, D.C., the Appalachian Trail, Manhattan, New York, and many other places. He always planned his spring bike trips to Tennessee to watch his Granddaughter, Kelli, play softball. Unfortunately, his riding days ended abruptly following a



severe crash while on a golf trip to Myrtle Beach, SC, in



October 2002. However, he always dreamed he would ride again one day. Al is survived by his wife of 57 years Judy of Marion, IN, two sons Jeff and his wife Karen of Midway, GA, and Richie Fornshell of Summertown, TN, one daughter



Tammy and her husband Ray Coleman of Russell Springs,



Kentucky, four grandchildren, Kelli Allen and her wife



Heather of Dandridge, TN, Jackie Fornshell of St. Pete, FL, TSgt Richard and his wife Barra Fornshell of Augusta, GA, and



Jennifer Fornshell of Lafayette, TN, a special nephew Travis and his wife Stephanie Marvin of Hamilton, OH, one sister, Carol (Jim) Gabbard, St Louis, MO, one brother David (Debbie) Fornshell, Bluffton, SC, two half-sisters, Nan (Paul) Flickenger, Ellijay, GA, and Millie (Lynn) Hans of Eaton, OH, three half-brothers, Bob (Denise) Fornshell, Mathews, NC, Bruce (Beth) Fornshell, Eaton, OH, and John Fornshell, Mount Holly, NC. He is also survived by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bill Fornshell of Texas; and his father and mother-in-law Dick and LaVern



Marvin of Hamilton, OH. The family asked that memorials be made to Wreaths for Warriors Walk at Ft. Stewart, Georgia. You can donate at W4WW.org. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 10 am



followed by burial at Millville Cemetery, 2289 Millville Ave., Millville, Ohio.



