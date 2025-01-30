Forney, Geneva

Forney (McPherson), Geneva



Age 99, of Germantown, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 25, 2025, surrounded by her family. Geneva was born in Clay City, Kentucky, to Ola (Burgher) and John McPherson. She married Eugene Forney on October 31, 1941, and together they raised two children, Dan and Kathy. As a young Army wife during World War II, she traveled across the country by train, her young son by her side, following Gene wherever his service took him. After the war, Gene and Geneva settled in Middletown, OH, and then Germantown, where they spent the majority of their lives. Geneva worked for 28 years at Monsanto's Mound Laboratories during the height of the Cold War, where she served as an X-ray technician inspecting bomb detonators. Her skill and expertise led her to the Los Alamos National Laboratory for training and testing on several occasions, where security was so tight she was blindfolded and flown by helicopter to the site. She rarely spoke about her highly classified work, but was proud of her contributions during a critical time in history. Above all, Geneva's greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted grandmother who dedicated most of her time to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Whether sharing stories of life during the Depression, offering words of encouragement and advice, or simply being present whenever she was needed, she made each one feel valued and unconditionally loved. Geneva was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Durwood McPherson; husband, Eugene Forney; and her children, Dan Forney and Kathryn Burns. She is survived by her grandchildren Lisa (Ryan) Schweitzer, Matthew Forney, Emily (Andrew) Berry, and Anna (Douglas) Studer; and her great-grandchildren Jessica (Dan) Puzder-Dixon, Gavin Hickox and Brooklyn Forney, Kathryn and Samuel Berry, and Lillian and Jonathan Studer. In accordance with Geneva's wishes, a graveside service will be held to celebrate her life at 10 am on Saturday, February 1, at Germantown Union Cemetery, Pastor Tom Myers presiding. Family, friends, and all who knew Geneva are invited to join in honoring her life. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com



