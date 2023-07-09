Foreman, Earl



Foreman, Earl A.



Born June 5, 1937 in Athens, OH, passed away on July 5, 2023 in Brookville, OH. He was retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base. His hobbies was hunting, fishing, competing in Beagle Field Trials, managing youth baseball in Beavercreek and also raising and showing Simmental cattle. He is survived by his special friend Jane Oman, Ostrander, OH; granddaughter, Colleen Snider (Cory), Brookville, OH; great grand-daughters, Corryn, Carly and Caydence Snider, Brookville, OH; daughter-in-law, Penny Foreman, Huber Heights, OH. He is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Foreman, Brookville, and his only child, son, David Boog Foreman, Huber Heights, OH. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 10-11 A.M. at Gilbert Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd. Brookville, OH with a service to follow at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers it would be appreciated to make contributions to the Antioch United Methodist Church, 10301 Wolf Creek Pike, Trotwood, OH 45426-4255 in his memory.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral