Ford, Glenda Yvonne



FORD, Glenda Yvonne, age 73, of Tipp City, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 8, 2023, due to a short but aggressive battle with cancer. She was the widow of her friend and love, Roy David Ford. They shared 53 years of marriage before his passing in March 2022.



Glenda was born June 6, 1949 in Fairborn, Ohio as the baby of six children to parents, Glen & Goldie Oakley, who preceded her in death. Also preceded in death by her beloved brother, Phil Oakley; and brother-in-law, Adrian Watkins.



She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment spent together. Her pride in her family was hard to contain. Glenda especially loved her role as Gamaw to her 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She had a sweet, precious personality and always made people around her happy.



Glenda is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Anaka & Kurt Miller, Carmen & Raymond Shrum, Jennifer & Philip Overla, Farah & Darrell Bowling; son, Jason Ford; siblings, Ronald & Patti-Ann Oakley, Hazel Watkins, Jerry & Lola Oakley, and Dale and Linda Oakley; grandchildren, Ashley, Zachary, Kaleigh & Courtney Miller, Lindsay, Macy & Raymond Shrum, Emma & Mason Overla, Taylor & Cameron Bowling, Blake, Colby, Shelby, Tanner & Skylar Ford; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Avery, Ryker, Bentley & Parker; a large host of extended family of many nieces, nephews, cousins & relatives.



There are no words to express the immense loss we feel. She was loved dearly by her family and will be forever in our hearts.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pat Austin officiating. Inurnment Fairfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.

